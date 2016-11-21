Going until the ice is gone: Local turns old passion into new business

Once the water freezes, new local company Elevated Fishing Adventures will kick off its inaugural season on Dec. 1.

Campbell Bryk, owner and tour guide, is offering guided ice fishing trips to Heffley and Little Heffley Lakes—two of his favourite fishing spots.

A well-known adventurer with a passion for hunting and fishing, Toronto-born Bryk grew up fishing the waters of Ontario’s Parry Sound on the Georgian Bay at his family’s cottage. The Sun Peaks resident recently graduated from the Adventure Tourism program at Thompson Rivers University. While living in the Kamloops area, he ice fished over 100 times a year for three consecutive years, developing an intimate knowledge of the region.

After spending a winter working for Mountain Man Dog Sled Adventures in Sun Peaks and touring near Little McGillivray Lake, he found unanimous positive interest among tourists when he discussed the pleasures of “fishing on the hard water” which helped inspire his

new venture.

Tours will begin with “door-to-door service” from their home or hotel. Once out on the frozen lake Bryk will drill individual fishing holes, set up chairs and heated tents, and prepare the fishing lines. If guests want to participate in the set up process they are welcome, but it’s not

a requirement.

Bryk aims to make the experience easy for guests, even if they’ve never been fishing before. They can enjoy the scenery and the fresh mountain air while the heavy lifting is taken care of.

“Anybody can go ice fishing, there’s no experience required,” he said, adding all one needs is a knowledgeable guide with the equipment, transportation and inside scoop on the best fishing spots around.

Ice fishing offers a fun, social atmosphere. It can also be extremely peaceful.

“It’s meditative for a while, sure, but then it gets pretty exciting actively trying to outsmart a fish,” he chuckled.

“The lakes around Sun Peaks are packed with wild rainbow trout.”

Even if you don’t hook one on, Bryk promises an idyllic Canadian experience in a stunning mountain setting.

Back from a recent trip to his family’s home in Ontario, Bryk is taking a short break before the season officially begins. His winter plan is to “be on the ice from sunrise to sunset. Keep going until the ice is gone.”

Elevated Fishing Adventures offers two daily outings, seven days a week at 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12 to 4 p.m. Tours can be booked through the Sun Peaks Adventure Centre.