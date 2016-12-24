After working on the mountain’s grooming crew for nearly seven years, Lindsey McLean decided it was time for a change.

She enrolled in an online dog training course and reached out to the Sun Peaks community to take other’s dogs out alongside her own, indulging her passions for hiking and dogs.

“It’s unlike any other bond I’ve ever had with a human, you get to know them and they know you,” McLean said

After a ski vacation, McLean moved to Sun Peaks permanently from Ontario in 2007 and has called it home ever since. Her son was born here four years ago and will attend Sun Peaks Elementary next year.

She enjoyed on the grooming team alongside her friends, but she said working with dogs is something she has always wanted to do. She finally took the chance on following her dream.

The response from the community has been greater than she imagined and now three to four days a week she can be found walking with local dogs on the many trails around the community, greeting animals, skiers and snowshoers along the way.

McLean grew up with dogs, bringing home rescues and convincing her parents to let them stay. Now she and her partner have two of their own that join McLean on her adventures. Buckley, a husky malamute cross, and Emma, a bouvier lab cross.

Her walks last anywhere from one to three or four hours and take her group of pups on groomed paths, wooded trails and back roads.

The outings give her a chance to use her love of dogs to further her schooling, using local dogs to complete assignments or just to observe the behaviour of the pack.

McLean said she would love to continue her work throughout summer months and grow the business as she finishes school. She just has to make time for class between her doggy adventures.

“I have to try my best to leave time for school, I’d much rather be doing this.