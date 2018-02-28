Employment Opportunity

If you are passionate about Sun Peaks and superior client service, if you take pride in your work with focussed attention to detail, and if you want to enjoy a successful career with a strongly connected global network of exceptional people, please send us your application. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada is currently seeking a full time Listing Coordinator for our Sun Peaks office. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada strongly believes in recruiting and developing the best employees in the industry. Our culture fosters passion for team work, excellence, continued improvement, quality, creativity and commitment towards the community.

Responsibilities: To help you be successful, you will be fully trained in our systems and services, supported by a management team that truly cares about your professional growth. You will be empowered to be yourself to offer excellent customer service and create an experience that will build long-lasting client relationships.

Our ideal candidate:

Has a minimum of two years of administrative/marketing experience; strong skills with a variety of computer programs including spreadsheet creation, maintaining a comprehensive filing system and online database management, is preferred;

Social media management preferred

Understands that truly caring about clients and exceeding their expectations is key to their success;

Possesses excellent communication skills and provides top notch customer service;

Has sharp attention to detail.

Is independent, self-motivated, enthusiastic and involved;

Fully available to work weekends and holidays.

Is a team player, who works well in our team environment

Has a thorough knowledge of, and passion for Sun Peaks and area

In return for your commitment to excellence, we offer:

Competitive earnings

Season’s ski pass at Sun Peaks

Social benefits

Internal career growth potential

Please forward your resume & cover letter to Fiona Haynes: fhaynes@sothebysrealty.ca by March 13, 2018

We would like to thank all those interested but only those selected for an interview will be contacted.