All candidates forum on Wednesday

Have any questions for this year’s council candidates? This Wednesday, Sept. 26, you’ll have the opportunity to ask them face to face at an all candidates forum.

Hosted by Sun Peaks News the forum will introduce each of the six candidates for councillor as well as the two candidates for school trustee.

Sun Peaks’ Mayor Al Raine is running unchallenged but will be in attendance.

Moderators will start the night with questions about the community before opening it to questions from the public. The event will also be streamed live over Facebook for those who can’t attend. Those watching live will be able to ask questions in the comments.

This year’s election takes place Oct. 20 with advance polls on Oct. 10.

Comments

comments