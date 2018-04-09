Alpine Club finishes season in Revelstoke

The Sun Peaks Alpine Club had a weekend full of podium-topping finishes after a successful competition at the TECK OK Zone finals at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The athletes competed in both slalom and giant slalom for the club’s final zone competition of the season.

For U14 competitor Talyn Lorimer the weekend was extra special as she was awarded the title of overall zone champion for the U14 females. Lorimer has had quite the season: After taking first place in all three races at the Teck BC Alpine U14 Okanagan Race in January she qualified for the BC Winter Games and earned a bronze medal in giant slalom.

“Overall it was a really exciting year we saw a lot of improvement and we saw some really good results coming in around the end of the season,” said SPAC head coach Montana Molyneux. “That’s usually how you want to ramp up the program. You want to be able to improve all the way through and then have those good races at the end of the year.”

On Saturday the athletes took on the giant slalom course with Cameron Currie taking first place in the U12 men’s division with a combined time of 1:53:07. Tighe Kramer took third with 2:01.21 while Jameson Jensen and Gavin Johnson came in seventh and eighth respectively.

In the U14 men’s division, it was another SPAC member taking home first as Joshua Jerstad finished with a combined time of 1:44.96. U16 competitors Benjamin Jacoby and Niko Linder finished in fifth and eight with times of 1:48.41 and 1:50.13.

U16 competitor Brynn Applegath placed first in the U14 competition with a combined time 1:48.72 while fellow SPAC team members Noa Hooton took third place and Lorimer finished sixth.

On Sunday Applegath was able to find the top of the podium with a combined time of 1:22.20 in the slalom competition she was closely followed by Hooton in fourth. Hooton rounded out the top five finishing with a time of 42.17.

In the U12 female competition, Peyton Devlin finished in fifth with a time of 58.59 improving from her 21st place finish in Saturday’s giant slalom competition.

Cameron Currie finished in first place with a combined time of 50.45 in the U12 men’s division. His teammates Gavin Johnson, Harris Hunter and Brandon Johnson followed in sixth, seventh, and ninth.

The men’s U14 competition saw two SPAC members on the podium with Clayton Dent coming in second and Benjamin Jacoby finishing in third with a combined time of 1:21:01. Finishing in eighth place was Malcolm Smith with a time of 1:24.37, he was followed by Linder in ninth.

“It was really cool to see Clay get on the podium he’s been kind of battling some injuries and so for him, he’s had to take a little bit of a break during March break camp. For him to come back strong at the zone finals it was really exciting it see him kind of turn it up a little bit,” she said.

This past weekend event marks the end of the season for all racers but seven U14 competitors who will travel to Whistler this week for the Mackenzie Investments Whistler Cup.

