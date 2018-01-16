Alpine Club racers place in top 10 overall

It was a big weekend for the U14 athletes of the Sun Peaks Alpine Club with a qualifying race for the BC Winter Games taking place on home turf at Sun Peaks Resort. The Sun Peaks Racers hosted the first zone race of the season with athletes from U12 to U16 competing in the Teck BC Alpine U14 Okanagan Race.

Head coach Montana Molyneux recognized there were some nerves coming into the weekend adding the athletes had plenty of opportunities to qualify, with three races running each day.

“It’s based off the best three out of six results that you have. The Okanagan as a zone has 24 spots, 12 guys and 12 girls will be able to qualify and attend the games,” said Molyneux.

Athletes were tested throughout the weekend, with changing weather conditions adding an extra challenge to the runs.

“The kids are pretty adaptable they kind of have to adjust that’s part of the race day is that you never know what you’re going to get you just have to be ready for everything,” said Molyneux.

“In the U12’s a lot of them it’s their first zone race ever and they handled themselves super well.”

The Racers carried over their success from day one into the slalom competition on Sunday, with athletes placing top ten in every race.

Peyton Devlin took ninth place in race one of the slalom competition for the U12 females, improving to sixth place in race two.

In the U14 female division, Talyn Lorimer earned first place in all three races with the best time of 47.61. She bested Noa Hooton a U16 competitor for the top spot. Hooton placed second in all three races with times of 51.67, 53.98, and 55.76.

In U12 male five, Sun Peaks athletes earned top 10 finishes with Jameson Jenson finishing third in the first race followed closely by Brandon Johnson in fourth.

The second race awards resulted in some shifting of podium finishers after silver medalist Markus Rentke from Vernon, B.C. came forward and disqualified himself from the event. The show of good sportsmanship moved Gavin Johnson into second place and Brandon Johnson into third.

In the U14 men’s division Sun Peaks Racers U16 competitors dominated the top five placings with Rio Shatzko taking first place in each heat.

“It’s a big mix of competition we have some U14’s coming out top overall, so for the U14’s and U16’s to ski together again it gives them just a nice push. It’s not just in your own age group we have a lot of competition from all over the zone in every age,” said Molyneux.

The Sun Peaks Racers will send athletes in both U12 and U14 to Whistler at the end of January for the Whistler Blackcomb Ski and Snowboard Snowcross.

U12 Male Race One Results

3rd- Jameson Jenson 51.77

4th- Brandon Johnson 52.60

5th- Harris Hunter 53.31

7th- Gavin Johnson 53.82

9th- Tighe Kramer 55.18

U12 Male Race Two Results

2nd- Gavin Johnson 59.99

3rd- Brandon Johnson 1.00.73

5th- Harris Hunter 1.01.33

6th- Douglas Hunter 1.01.83

7th – Tighe Kramer 1.02.15

U14 Men’s Race One

1st – Rio Shatzko (U16) 46.94

3rd- Malcolm Smith (U16) 49.49

4th- Euan Currie 49.53

6th- Niko Linder (U16) 50.11

7th- Micah Schwirtlich 50.78

10th- Joshua Jerstad 51.70

U14 Men’s Race 2

1st- Rio Shatzko (U16) 49.90

3rd- Malcolm Smith (U16) 52.94

4th- Niko Linder (U16) 53.33

5th- Euan Currie 53.37

6th- Joshua Jerstad 55.25

7th- Cameron Smith 55.92

8th- Fraser Jacoby 57.01

U14 Men’s Race 3

1st- Rio Shatzko (U16) 51.02

3rd- Malcolm Smith (U16) 53.39

4th- Euan Currie 54.35

5th- Niko Linder (U16) 55.07

6th- Joshua Jerstad 55.57

7th- Fraser Jacoby 55.96

9th- Micah Schwirtlich 56.70

