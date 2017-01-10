Alpine team ready for season

Montana Molyneux is no longer a rookie coach.

“The first couple years, you’re just working to understand the way of the club and make sure everything is organized and planned,” said Molyneux, now in her third year as the Sun Peaks Alpine Club’s program director.

“This year, we’re really starting to create a culture that’s fun and safe and gets more kids involved in skiing.”

Molyneux and the Sun Peaks Racers will play host to the first B.C. Alpine Teck Open Series event of the season, with slalom and giant-slalom races scheduled to run from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10.

There will likely be eight local racers in action, including Beckett Hooton and Josh Jacoby, two of a select few skiers who were invited to an under-16 Alpine Canada Rising Stars event at Panorama Mountain Resort in December.

“To have visiting teams here, we get more exposure to more racers on all different levels,” Molyneux said. “The kids from our club directly benefit from that and that’s been a huge part of my development, having coaches here to learn from.”

Skiers from across the province in U16, U18 and U21 age groups will duel for points that accumulate over the three-stop series, which continues at Red Mountain Resort in Rossland in February and wraps up in Whistler in March.

The top point earners will secure the right to ski at nationals in Ontario later this winter.

Sun Peaks’ skiers in the U12 through U16 divisions will have home-mountain advantage when they strive for regional supremacy at the Teck Okanagan event, which will run on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15.

Those divisions have benefited from the club’s youth program, the Nancy Greene Ski League, which is expected to boast about 90 members this season.

The five- to 12-year-old skiers begin their season on Jan. 8 and finish with the Hub International Nancy Greene Ski League Festival in Sun Peaks, which runs on Mar. 24 and 25.

Molyneux is looking for volunteers to help with the festival, which will see about 500 children take to the slopes. Email Molyneux at montana.skiis@gmail.com.

Most of the Sun Peaks Alpine Club members are from Kamloops, but skiers from Sun Peaks, Merritt and Australia help round out the numbers.

Molyneux moved to B.C. from Ontario to pursue a Master’s degree in coaching and kinesiology at UBC.

“I liked it too much out here, so I decided not to go home,” she said.

After working at Grouse Mountain for two years, Molyneux moved to Sun Peaks to coach the alpine club’s U14 group in 2013-14. She was promoted to head coach for the 2014-15 season.

“We’re really lucky to have a training centre and the chance to train as much as we want and with amazing conditions,” Molyneux said.

“We’ve been able to bring kids into the competitive side once they’re established as good skiers.”