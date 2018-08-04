Annual ball hockey tournament returns

Bringing in a new demographic of visitors to Sun Peaks, the second annual Sun Peaks Resort Ball Hockey Tournament is anticipated to be full of quick and exciting hockey action according to Cara Karpluk, events manager for Sun Peaks Resort LLP.

“It’s a pretty competitive tournament (last year). It was a lot of teams that play together in the ball hockey league in Kamloops so they’ve all played together,” she explained.

The annual event was created last year to be held in part with the Canada 150 celebrations but given the busyness of the day the event was moved to the third weekend in August.

Last year’s event had a total of seven teams, six from Kamloops and one from Sun Peaks, with roughly 50 players competing in the three-on-three hockey plus goalie matchups.

“It definitely was pretty competitive. This year it seems like there’s more conversation from locals so I think we’ll get a few more local teams out,” said Karpluk.

Each participating team is guaranteed three games throughout the day with the potential to reach five games depending on registration numbers.

“If we have a full 16 team tournament we’re going to have two games go at once and then the middle section is for people to stand and for teams to hang out,” said Karpluk.

For the Sun Peaks Hockey League the event is an opportunity to compete against a new pool of athletes and see how their skill levels match up.

“I think is great that we get to do this tournament not only to see what is the level that we are at compared to other teams, but also to put Sun Peaks on the map not only for the main activities that we have here like biking, hiking and golfing which are the main activities during summer, so people now that there is a lot more to do here,” said Cristian Vergara, co-organizer of Sun Peaks Hockey League Sunday night drop-in.

Registration for the Saturday, August 18 event is $40 per team and closes at 4 p.m. the day prior. For more information about the event or the Sun Peaks Hockey League’s Sunday night ball hockey program visit Sun Peaks Hockey League on Facebook.

Comments

comments