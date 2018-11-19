Ava Dye makes history

Becoming Sun Peaks’ first taekwondo national champion

Sun Peaks is now home to a taekwondo national champion, a first for the Northern Taekwondo Academy. Seven-year-old yellow belt competitor Ava Dye earned gold in both sparring and pattern at the 2018 Canadian ITF National Championships held November 10 to 11 in Calgary, AB.

“Double gold that’s a huge accomplishment and the yellow belt category that she’s in is quite a big category as well,” said chief instructor Ryan Oevermann.

It was the first time in the academy’s history that any competitors have gone to a national event. Oevermann said he was proud of the way the seven competitors performed throughout the weekend with five of them coming home with medals.

“It’s awesome. People are seeing what’s being taught works, people are seeing success in the school… a rising tide raises all ships so (if) one person’s better other students see that and they want to become better as well,” he said.

Olivia Dye earned a bronze in pattern and silver in sparring, Annika Roberts finished with a bronze in sparring, Morgan Franklin also earned a bronze in sparring and in the Super senior black belt division Lori McLean brought home a silver in sparring and bronze in pattern.

Going forward in the competitive season Oeverman thinks the experience at the national event will provide the students with motivation to keep up their skills.

“I think the ones that competed and got medals they’re going to want to defend that title. Someone like Ava who gets double gold she wants to defend that and maintain that,” explained Oeverman. “Someone who didn’t get as high as gold is going to want to achieve better next time.”

Next up for the academy will be belt examinations at the end of November then students will begin preparing for a final competition in the spring.

