Avalanche Canada receives boost

Backcountry lovers received good news today as Avalanche Canada was awarded a $25 million endowment from the federal government.

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced the one time endowment during his fall economic statement in Ottawa on Nov. 21.

“We are very grateful for this funding, and especially for the recognition that public avalanche safety is worthy of support,” said Gilles Valade, executive director of Avalanche Canada, in an emailed statement. “The federal government has made a significant commitment to this cause. We hope the provinces involved in avalanche safety are able to follow this lead.”

Avalanche Canada was formed in 2004 as a national public avalanche safety organization. It provides daily avalanche forecasts for areas in Western Canada, coordinates public safety programming, delivers safety programs and contributes to snow safety research.

“Avalanche Canada has world-leading programs and we are pleased that we are now starting to be funded as world leaders,” Valade said. “We are grateful to Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government for leading the way. We look forward to working with the provinces to ensure this funding announcement is the beginning of long-term sustainability for public avalanche safety.”

