Award-winning performers announced

Salmon Arm Roots & Blues festival adds to their line-up

Salmon Arm Roots & Blues festival has announced the addition of five new artists to their line-up this summer. Alex Cuba, Talking Dreads, Asani, Andy Hillhouse and Altamedia have been added to the already eclectic and talented list of performers.

The well-known summer festival runs from August 17 to 20 on Shuswap Lake in Salmon Arm, B.C.

A long-term resident of Smithers, B.C, Alex Cuba won a Juno award for World Music Album of the Year in both 2007 and 2008, and a Latin Grammy award for Best New Artist in 2010. He will play with his band on the main stage at the festival on the Sunday night as part of an all-Canadian line-up.

Reggae band Talking Dreads will play for the first time in Canada at the festival. Lead singer Mystic Bowie, a Jamaican artist, formed a close musical relationship with the founders of the Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club, and sang and recorded with Tom Tom Club for more than 20 years.

Some of the already announced acts include popular East Coaster Dylan Menzie, 2015 ECMA Roots Album of the Year winner Irish Mythen, and B.C favourite Five Alarm Funk.

Heading into its 25th year, the festival hosts not only a wide variety of musical talent, but also an international food village, a fun zone for children and a marketplace hosting handcrafted Canadian art and goods.

Fore more information visit www.rootsandblues.ca.

