BC Enduro takes over Harper Mountain

Harper Mountain is set to welcome 230 competitors this weekend to take on 32 kilometres of terrain in the Tourism Kamloops BC Enduro.

The competition will see athletes from U15 to U40 plus compete in the June 2 and 3 event series. For race organizer Ted Morton, the decision to hold the event at Harper Mountain was simple, and stated it has “the best dang trails in town.”

“Harper is a special place for me; it’s one of the first areas I ever rode and the event actually gives 25 per cent of racer registrations back to the Kamloops Performance Cycling Centre, the crew that manages the area. The event is really about showcasing awesome places and helping to build capacity, so I’m elated I can help contribute,” he said.

Athletes have a chance to win $100 cash in the Grass Slalom and by participating in the Smith Thrills & Spills Timed Descent.

“The grass slalom, is something super unique, it’s a throwback to fun and the ultimate challenge of bike handling skills,” said Morton.

The Enduro race course is designed for athletes to travel through 1850 metres of elevation gain and allows for spectators to feel part of the action with multiple viewing areas.

“In the meadow, you’ll see stage two and a short walk over to three. Or at Harper Lodge for stage four,” said Morton.

Competitors will take to the track Saturday, June 3 for the Grass Slalom from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then will set out Sunday morning for the Enduro competition. This weekend’s event is the second stop of seven in Canadian National Enduro Series and will be followed by the Canadian Championship held at Panorama Mountain Resort June 17.

