Bear Smart meeting Wednesday

As the community works towards earning it’s Bear Smart status an educational meeting will be held on July 11 at the Hearthstone Lodge.

A group has been working to earn the certification for over a year but it will take participation from members throughout the community to complete. Especially important are front line staff members, restaurants and businesses which manage garbage or landscaping and those who work outside.

Rhiannon Guerra, WildSafe BC Community Coordinator for the Thompson Nicola Regional District will speak about managing bear attractants and behaviour in bear country.

To RSVP for the event, at 10 a.m. at the Hearthstone Lodge, email reception@sunpeaksmunicipality.ca

