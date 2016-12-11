Beavers, Cubs and Scouts galore

After 10 years of involvement during his own childhood, Colin Cannon is bringing the lessons of Scouts to children at Sun Peaks.

What started as a small group a few years ago has grown as more families bring their children to the community and the school.

From 2015 to 2016, enrollment doubled to 29 members falling into three age groups; Beavers, Cubs and Scouts. Cannon said he didn’t expect membership to grow so much but he was thrilled when it did.

The program, which accepts both boys and girls, aims to teach members important skills including leadership, teamwork, helping others and survival skills.

“It is cool to watch them learning valuable skills and know they will be able to use it in a meaningful way,” Cannon said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Cannon is passionate about the members guiding the group, from choosing trips to planning them and leading them.

“It is very youth driven,” Cannon said. “The leadership tries to tap into what the young people want to do.”

Recently the Scouts chose an overnight canoe and camping trip on a local lake. Other outings have included cleaning up the community at the annual Trash Bash or along McGillivray Creek, staying overnight in the Okanagan Science Centre, getting involved in local remembrance day ceremonies and exploring the village in wheelchairs to exercise empathy.

During the upcoming months members will head out to camp in ice caves, snowshoe, cross country ski and of course, go on more canoe trips.

“We’ve got a full slate of things coming up,” said Cannon. “The Scout’s plan and it will be a good challenge for them.”

The Sun Peaks Scouts meet weekly in a Sun Peaks Grand banquet room. Anyone interested in registering, volunteering or visiting the group is welcome. For more information contact Cannon at colin.m.cannon@gmail.com.