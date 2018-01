Sun Peaks’ tradition of free concerts will continue this summer with Canadian rock band Big Sugar headlining a June 30 concert.

The Juno nominees will be part of a weekend of Canada Day celebrations. Last year around 7000 people attended the free Canada Day concert on the mountain.

“The high energy style of Big Sugar will be a perfect complement to a weekend of mountain activities,” said Arlene Schieven, president and CEO of Tourism Sun Peaks.

