Black Beaver Athletic welcomes teens

For the first time Black Beaver Athletic is offering a teens’ fitness program for ages 14 to 18.

Previously only a preteen class was offered before joining the adult groups but owner Jase Petersen said he wanted to make space for those in between.

The twice weekly class blends conditioning and Crossfit-style workouts and focuses on safe and strong technique.

“I think it’s going to be a great complement. They’re active kids. The goal is to strengthen and prevent injury,” said Petersen.

Classes will be largely led by new coach Katy Wyatt, who moved to the community in May 2017 from the Lower Mainland.

With a background in personal training and coaching hockey and ringette, Wyatt fits perfectly as a new Black Beaver coach.

Her first projects were the creation and running of the Alpine Conditioning program three times a week and trail running group once weekly.

Now she is excited to lead the youth of Sun Peaks in getting healthier.

“Teens are rewarding, when they grasp a concept or seeing them overcome a barrier is cool to watch,” she said. “Seeing them find something they love and finding their cools through sports and fitness is fun to watch.”

Petersen said in the future he would like to have more classes for different age groups, bridging the gap from eight years old to adult.

The teens program currently has limited spaces available. For more information visit blackbeavercrossfit.com

