Bluebird Banked Slalom a success

Over 160 participants took to the mountain on March 1 and 2 for the Sixth Annual Banked Slalom, supported and organized by the local not-for-profit Bluebird Day Fund.

This year, for the first time, the event spanned two days to allow for a day of youth competition for ages nine to 18. Younger competitors ran the same course as the adults excluding the last set of rollers and moguls.

Ben Morris, director of marketing for the fund, said the youth category was successful and they would like to see it continue.

“Older people bring their kids or families, I just don’t think we could’ve been happier.”

Morris said they were happy to see new faces among those returning in the adult category.

“The usual suspects that place were there,” he said. “But there were lots of new people, which is excellent.”

Dom Koric, volunteer co-ordinator and course chief, said despite soft snow in the days before the race the course was solid, technical and challenging.

Koric, Jase Petersen and a group of volunteers spent hours creating the course in the days leading up to the event. Koric said groomer and volunteer Joey Riegler also played a big role in volunteering during the day in addition to spending his nights moving snow and grooming.

He said next year the organizers would like to expand the number of spots available for racers and minimize time spent with groomers to lower expenses.

Fifteen dollars from every entry is donated to the fund which supports initiatives like the Sun Peaks Snowboard Club, Bluebird Day Park Sessions and the Sports Mentorship program.

