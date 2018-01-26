Bridge construction expected to resume mid-February

Barring the discovery of any significant artifacts at the Heffley Creek bridge construction site after archaeological testing next week, work is set to begin again in mid-February.

An Archaeological Overview Assessment identified the area’s historical potential for First Nations artifacts, which required the City of Kamloops to obtain a Section 14 provincial permit. The permit is expected early next week which will allow archaeological testing to begin immediately.

“While the permit process did take a little longer than expected, our timeline is not significantly impacted,” said Greg Wightman, utility services manager at the City of Kamloops. “Our goal has always been to reconnect the Heffley Creek community as soon as possible, and we still expect to complete this project by late spring.”

Public Works and Utilities Department staff are available to answer your questions weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 250-828-3461. Project updates can also be found online at www.kamloops.ca/capitalprojects.

