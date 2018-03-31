Bringing the Party to the Park

After many successful events this season Oronge Boardshop is gearing up for their final celebration of the winter, Party in the Party, held on Sunday, April 1.

The grassroots slopestyle event is put on in the upper section, halfway down the Rockstar Energy Terrain Park, aimed at getting kids out for a fun 30-minute jam sessions.

“The reason we do it is we want kids that are not at the level to have to hit Nancy and Showtime (jumps) to feel comfortable and they don’t have to ride above their skill level,” said Koach Thiessen, co-owner of Oronge Boardshop.

The event is divided into four categories of competition: Grom (12 and under), Junior (ages 13 to 16), Women’s Open and Men’s Open. The friendly competition is an all day event open to riders of all skill levels with good tunes and prizes to be had.

“You want to keep your sport growing. You want to have new people coming in there all the time that’s why we really push the youth,” said Thiessen.

Registration for the event will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Village Day Lodge with all registration fees donated to the Bluebird Day Fund.

