Car seat installation available at fire hall

Sun Peaks Fire Rescue (SPFR) will be helping kids stay safe this year by offering free assistance to install car seats and booster seats.

Tarrah Karmann, an SPFR volunteer, said as a paramedic and firefighter she has seen first hand the importance of safety when it comes to kids in cars.

“Our community is growing at an incredible rate with many new families, which requires additional resources. I had my first son back in 2001 and remember going to my local fire hall back in Delta to have them check my infant car seat. I think parents are more likely to do the same thing having it available in their community.”

Karmann added nearly 70 per cent of all car seats have been found to have at least one installation error, something she can help families overcome.

To become certified as a car seat technician Karmann attended three days of training in Kamloops learning the technology, testing standards and makes and models.

“Initially learning it was a three day class I was rather curious what it could possibly entail,” she said. “After completing I now know it could have been a week and there would still be more to learn…Being a certified car seat technician doesn’t end with this class, (we) are required to maintain and upgrade our certification via self study, involvement in forums and community outreach in addition to submitting inspection records to hold our certification.”

Fire prevention officer Dean Schiavon said they would like to host days for people to attend or work at the Sun Peaks Market Days.

Karmann said she would like to help SPFR by offering a morning once or twice a month for parents to book an appointment which will take 20 to 40 minutes per seat.

“This is not an install service but rather an inform the parents of how the seats need to be safely installed and to assure there are no recalls or retrofits. In the end, as a tech I need to be sure that the parent knows what they are doing and understand why.”

Schiavon said he would like to see additional volunteers or paid staff become certified in order or offer more assistance.

To schedule a time contact Schiavon at prevention@sunpeaksfirerescue.com or call 250 578 8985. To book you must provide the make, model and year of the car seats and vehicles.

