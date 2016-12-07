Burfield nightly rentals examined

While the Burfield Drive area of Sun Peaks may be exempt from the Tourism Sun Peaks (TSP) tax on rental accommodation, homeowners must still follow municipal bylaws.

That’s the message Sun Peaks’ Mayor Al Raine thinks some property owners in the area may be ignoring since changes to zoning were made four years ago.

“Four years ago public meetings explained options,” said Raine. “We reduced the zoning application cost to compliers, it was in newsletters, people have had forewarning.

“We are going to enforce zoning bylaws this winter.”

Raine said the municipality has already identified a number of homes where rentals are operating contrary to the building’s zoning. Owners will be subject to arbitration and face fines until resolved.

“A property that is operating as a short-term nightly rental and is not zoned for it is subject to a $500 fine,” said Nicky Braithwaite, finance officer for the municipality. “They are also subject to an additional $500 fine for not having a valid business licence.”

Fines may be levied against the homeowner each day they are in contravention of the bylaws.

Raine said he expects people will be unhappy but said they have had enough time to comply with the bylaws. Rezoning application costs are no longer reduced for those who wish

to comply.

Council will also examine if entire homes, including basement suites, will be available for nightly rentals as they were in the past. Raine said the most likely change is allowing either the main home or suite to rent nightly, not both. The other area of the home would be left for owners or long-term renters who would act as an on-site property manager.

Raine said allowing entire homes to be rented short-term is “not in the spirit of what we’re trying to do with short term rentals.”