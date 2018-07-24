Campfire ban in effect this week

On Thursday July 26 at noon campfires will be banned throughout the Kamloops FIre Centre, which includes Sun Peaks.

Several large wildfires are currently being fought in the area after lightning storms swept through last week. The ban applies to both public and private land until October 15 or if it’s lifted before such time.

Prohibited activities during the ban include:

Campfires

Fireworks

Sky lanterns

Burn Barrels

Binary exploding targers

Tiki and other kinds of torches

Chimineas, outdoor stoves and other non CSA or ULC approved portable campfires

Consequences for fires or other prohibited activities are a $1,150 ticket, an penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fines to $100,00 or up to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire the person responsible my be ordered to pay all firefighting and related costs.

A map of affected areas is available here and more information is available here

Comments

comments