Candidate preview: Mike Grenier

A Sun Peaks homeowner for 16 years and active in business and provincial politics throughout his career Mike Grenier is ready to step into local politics.

Grenier and his wife Doreen are active in the community, enjoying the skiing, hiking and summer concerts.

That experience and connection to the village combined with his professional skills and experience are what Grenier said he thinks would make him a great municipal councillor.

“I have a background in real estate development,” he explained. “Most people who know of me know me as the founder of the resort and golf course Tobiano…I think there are many exciting developments at Sun Peaks. I think with my background in real estate development a few people thought I’d be a good addition for council so I decided to run.”

As part of the creation of Tobiano, Grenier established the fire department, municipal grade water and sewer utilities, wastewater facilities and fibre optic network.

In addition to his experience with the resort Grenier has servided on the TNRD Film Commission, helped found the Kamloops Golf Marketing Association and worked on the Kamloops Air Services Committee.

Due to his time on the Air Services Committee Grenier said he sees great value in increasing access to the area by air and pointed to the addition of the direct flight to Toronto this summer as a big step. He said adding more direct flights to locations like Las Vegas, Nev., Palm Springs, Calif., or Phoenix, Ariz., it would be easier to get to Sun Peaks.

“I appreciate the critical link of the airport with tourism and access. If I was elected I would suggest to council if we could play a role to bring a focus to flight services.”

He was also a co-chair of the Friends of the Secwepmec Cultural and Education Society, an experience he said would help when developing relationships with local first nations groups.

Grenier is aware of other issues faced by the community. He said poorly run short-term rentals should continue to be addressed “constructively and meaningfully” as they can become nuisances to residents.

He pointed to the Sun Peaks Centre as a great addition to the community and said long term it will be important to focus on land use, parking, staff accommodation and taxation.

He also wants to ensure residents or property owners can see the value for their dollar.

“Council has done well,” he said. “But we have to be vigilant that it doesn’t get carried away.”

Knowing legalized cannabis will be a relevant topic, Grenier attended a class at Kwantlen Polytechnic University this year on financing a cannabis enterprise in Canada.

“It’s not our job to wade into debates…our responsibility is to deal with the on the ground things like public safety.”

Overall Grenier said he would like to ensure a balance between supporting businesses and residents.

“The thing that’s really important is we have a support for business and mixed use resort environment.”

Comments

comments