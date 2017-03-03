A career on the greens- Lyall recognized for environmental stewardship and contribution to BC’s golf industry

For Keith Lyall, any day spent on a golf course is a good day. For years he worked on golf courses around the province filling most roles, from greenskeeper to superintendent.

Now, after 11 years as golf course superintendent for Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR), Lyall has received the B.C. Golf Superintendents Association (BCGSA) award for Superintendent of the Year.

Erik Meertens, mountain operations manager for SPR, said they are proud of Lyall’s achievements.

“As far as skill set, dedication and commitment to the turfgrass industry I don’t think you could have a better educated and more committed superintendent,” said Meertens.

“He’s always got the golf course’s best interest at heart and wants to provide the best possible product he can give. It’s the highest elevation golf course in the province so given his short (operational) window he turns out an amazing product.”

Lyall said he is humbled to receive the recognition for his work.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Lyall said. “It was certainly a goal that I had a long time ago starting this process way back then. It was a goal then that I would get recognized for those efforts but it wasn’t the main reason. It’s been exciting, but at the same time it’s been a lot of effort to get it. I’m thrilled, I have major respect for the other winners so it’s a huge honour and very humbling.”

He started working at SPR in 2004 as the back nine holes of the resort’s award winning course were being completed. Lyall jumped in with both feet, helping to open the new greens in time for August 2005. By that September he earned the title of superintendent, which has grown beyond his responsibilities on the course.

Lyall now looks after the sports centre and ice rink, and acts as environmental management system co-ordinator for the resort as part of their environmental certification program. As his responsibilities grew, he watched the resort expand too.

“I’ve seen this place grow quite substantially,” he said. “Definitely, I’m proud of it.”

He has spent many years improving the front nine holes of the course. He remembered losing a ball in the trees beside the second hole in his fourth year and finding a feature he didn’t know existed.

“There’s this beautifully manmade rock creek that follows along the second hole. I had no idea it was in there,” Lyall said. “So we reclaimed that back and now we maintain it and it’s made the hole easier for one, and certainly made it way more aesthetically pleasing.”

His passion for the industry and environmental sustainability has also put him in many provincial roles outside of Sun Peaks. Lyall has spent years with the Western Canada Turfgrass Association, the Allied Golf Association of B.C. and sits on various other

industry boards.

His work goes above and beyond what is required of his role, but he said he just wants to help and use his skills for reading complicated regulations and simplifying them.

“There was a definite need that I saw for people to get that (environmental) information because they’re scared to read legislation, it’s kind of intimidating when you look at it. Having somebody give that information to them is going to take our industry to the next level.”

Lyall said one of the proudest moments of his career so far was meeting with Mary Polak, minister of environment, to discuss issues and funding in the industry.

Looking ahead, he would like to see his three other proudest accomplishments, his children, take after him and spend time in the golf world as they grow up.

“I think I’ve got a lot to teach and I’d be very supportive of them working in the industry,” he said. “At the end of the day it can be a great career.”

Lyall received his award in Victoria on Feb. 28.

Comments

comments