Caution advised

A series of ski lift accidents since December has the BC Safety Authority urging skiers and snowboarders to use extra caution.

One woman died after falling from a lift at Granby Ranch, CO. Others have been injured after incidents in Whistler, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Utah.

David Looney, senior safety officer at the BC Safety Authority said their organization continually monitors incidents in other areas for trends. Despite an apparent increase in the number of cases in the media, there has been no increase at B.C. ski areas.

Sixty per cent of all reported passenger ropeway incidents are caused by passenger behaviour, but Looney said there are ways of keeping yourself safe. Restraining bars should always be lowered, riders should avoid making equipment adjustments and ensure backpacks and loose clothing, like scarves, aren’t caught on the lift.

He also emphasized the importance of parents teaching their children to be safe

on chairlifts.

If you are involved in, or witness an accident, Looney said it’s important to stay calm and alert staff.

“Never attempt a rescue yourself or try to move an injured party. Wait for First Aid to arrive,” he said. “Contact the ski hill to provide a witness statement to the ski area— this information is very valuable because it’s used to understand the mitigating factors that led to the incident, and can assist with prevention of future accidents.”

