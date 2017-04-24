CBC Radio West features local songwriter

Tyler Chevrefils’ hockey song picks up speed

When Nick Chevrefils jokingly suggested to his son Tyler that he should write a song about the hockey playoffs as they watched the game last Saturday, neither of them expected it to be playing on CBC Radio three days later. Yet sure enough, after sending it out to a couple of radio stations, the song built up some recognition.

Tyler was watching the playoffs with his mom, Charlene Hall, and dad, who has been a Sun Peaks local since 2000 and decided to have some fun.

“We got paper and pen and started writing some lyrics together and over the next two days I produced and recorded the song in my mom’s bedroom,” said Tyler. “I finished the song and I sent it around to different radio stations… and that’s how it got on (CBC) Radio West.”

Tyler, a punk music musician, played the guitar, bass, drums, vocals and the organ on the recording. His parents sang backup vocals.

The song was also featured on Taggart and Torrents radio show and podcast, helping to gain more recognition.

Tyler said like many musicians he’s critical of his own work and didn’t expect any kind of response when he sent the song out.

“It was definitely just a fun little thing we were doing together. I’ve never written a song with my parents, so that was kind of fun. It was really nice that it got a little bit of recognition.”

The song can be heard at www.youtube.com/watch?v=9oTLnk2sejg, as well as the rest of Tyler’s music at www.facebook.com/tylerhallmusiccanada. He will also play at the Sun Peaks Farmers’ Market this summer.

Comments

comments