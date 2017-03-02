Census proves Sun Peaks to be fastest growing municipality in B.C.

Between 2011 and 2016 Sun Peaks’ population ballooned by 66 per cent making it the fastest growing municipality in the province. The national growth rate was 5 per cent.

Released on Feb. 8, the 2016 census numbers didn’t come as a surprise to Mayor Al Raine but he said he was excited to see the growth.

“I was thinking 500 would be good,” said Raine. “I was delighted to see we were

past 500.”

The next two fastest growing B.C. municipalities, Langford and Whistler, experienced growth of 20.9 and 20.7 per cent respectively.

The data released by Statistics Canada showed that in 2011 the official population was 371 people and as of May 2016 it sat at 616. 2011 was the first census Sun Peaks was included in as a municipality as it was incorporated in June of 2010.

Raine said he expects the population may actually be higher because the census was completed during the resort’s shoulder season in May and real estate sales show many people and families have moved to the area since then.

“I’d say now it’s definitely higher. With people who have moved in and those who were missed it’s probably closer to 700.”

The increased population won’t help secure government funding for a few more years. But, Raine said, the numbers are important to justify the work on things such as recreation facilities and the new health centre.

Census data is also used to plan for growth in areas like the school, which has seen a large increase since it was founded in 2010. More than 100 students currently attend school on the mountain and more are expected to enroll in coming years.

The total number of private dwellings was counted at 1,146 while the number of dwellings occupied by usual residents came in at 290.

This information reflects an issue that has been especially pressing at Sun Peaks this year which is a lack of affordable and available staff accommodation. According to the census, around 25 per cent of housing available is used as permanent housing.

But Raine said part-time residents are as much a part of the community as those who reside here full time.

“These residents can’t be considered as primary residents for census purposes, however many of these residents are among Sun Peaks’ strongest supporters and contribute significantly to our Sun Peaks lifestyle,” Raine said, “Most part-time residents have their hearts in Sun Peaks year-round and this includes our foreign part-time or seasonal residents.”

Further data from the census will be released between May and November this year.

