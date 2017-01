A Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing guide was sent to hospital with injuries after a B2 helicopter rolled on its side while landing on Dec. 25. The guide was transported by helicopter to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

Three guests, another guide and the pilot were unharmed in the incident.

Currently the cause is under investigation. In a release the company stated their extensive safety and rescue systems were implemented and their immediate focus is on the health and well being of the guide.