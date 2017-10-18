Clothing drive to benefit local children’s charities



If you’re doing a fall closet clean out and finding clothes you no longer need, the Bluebird Day Fund (BDF) will take them off your hands.

This Sunday, Oct. 22, BDF volunteers will collect donations of bedding and clothing which will be sold by the Renew Crew in Kamloops to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS).

BDF partners with BBBS for a mentorship program that pairs adult volunteers with children who are given the opportunity to ski or snowboard at Sun Peaks.

In Kamloops donations can be dropped off at Thompson Rivers University from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the Campus Activity Centre. At Sun Peaks contact Alecia Stevens at aleciamoser@yahoo.ca to arrange pick up.c

Comments

comments