Up and coming athletes excel at BC Winter Games

Podium finishes in Freestyle, Big Air and Giant Slalom

The BC Winter Games have come to a close but the experience will continue to motivate Sun Peaks’ top up and coming athletes as they finish their competitive seasons.

In the freestyle skiing competitions, Sun Peaks athlete Luc Dallaire picked up a gold and silver medal at the games. Dallaire took first place in the slopestyle competition Feb. 24 and second place in the big air competition on Sunday, Feb. 25.

The men’s 14 age division saw Mastin Hooper, Charlie Roberts and Riley McClymont each with top 10 finishes throughout the weekend. Hooper was just off the podium in fourth place in both the slopestyle and big air competitions.

Athletes from the Sun Peaks Alpine Club had a successful weekend overall with top 30 finishes and Talyn Lorimer finishing third in the giant slalom on Feb. 24.

“There’s been a few key things that we’ve really been focusing on this season and I think she’s definitely improving overall on those key aspects that we’ve been talking about,” said Sam Fournier, assistant coach for the Okanagan zone team. “Moving forward she still some things to work on but I think she’s really starting to understand how to put down solid runs every single run.”

Lorimer also finished fifth in the giant slalom on Sunday, Feb. 25.

“I think that they can all take away that they’ve put down some awesome runs, made some friends, got a lot of experience racing with other team members from our zone and from across the province,” said Fournier.

Fournier commented the weekend was an eye opener for the athletes to size up the competition for their upcoming provincials in March.

For Desiree Janzen, assistant coach for the Okanagan zone snowboard team, the weekend gave her athletes the ability to compete in a multi-sport venue. She added all the snowboard athletes seemed to bond easily and they pushed each other throughout the weekend.

“I think it gave them a little extra drive to push through the end of the season and follow up the rest of the comps and give them some extra motivation,” said Janzen.

Athletes from the Kamloops First Nations Snowboard team and the Sun Peaks Snowboard Club participated in events they weren’t necessarily accustomed to, competing in both snowboard cross and slopestyle.

Janzen said the adaptation of the athletes was remarkable.

“Bill Brewer the First Nations Snowboard athlete competed in his first slopestyle comp and he just dove in and he did great. Each run he learned something new and progressed quite fast,” said Janzen.

Brewer placed eighth in the slopestyle competition and fifth in the snowboard cross. Jax Anderson took fifth place in slopestyle and 14th in snowboard cross. Connor Barrett and Jackson Steed each placed in the top 20 for both competitions.

