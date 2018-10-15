Contractor chosen for Sun Peaks Centre

Greyback Construction Ltd. in Penticton, B.C., has been selected to complete the Sun Peaks Centre by Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM).

Five proposals were received by the municipality and were judged on criteria such as experience, qualifications, project leaders, experience in alpine environments, knowledge of local conditions and references.

Rob Bremner, chief administrative officer for SPMRM, said now they are working to design and plan phases for the project.

He added they would like to have some site preparation work done this fall to allow work to get underway as soon as April 2019.

The centre, announced in March 2018, will cover the current ice rink surface and combine it with the existing sports centre to create a multi-purpose community facility. It’s expected to hold up to 3,000 people and will be used for conventions, concerts and other events.

The cost for expanding the sports centre is estimated at $3.4 million and arena canopy work is estimated at $3.6 million.

