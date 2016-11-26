Council approves temporary use permit for new staff housing

Due process, noise, safety, community aesthetics, and property values were among the top concerns of those attending the public hearing and the following regular council meeting on Nov. 21 regarding Sun Peaks Resort LLP’s (SPR) new staff housing units.

Council approved the required Temporary Use Permit after passing several resolutions outlining conditions which must be met by the resort.

The public hearing was well attended by community members, especially by property owners in Burfield Heights, the closest development to the staff housing area.

Peter Nixon, real estate development manager for SPR, responded to concerns during the hearing by emphasizing the temporary nature of the structures, assuring there would be an onsite property manager and stating their willingness to work alongside affected homeowners to create solutions for ski access, aesthetics, landscaping and noise issues.

Darcy Alexander, municipal councillor and vice president and general manager of SPR, said during the council meeting that the choice to proceed with the contract was made before the resort discovered the temporary use permit was required, as the site was already zoned for light industrial use and for staff housing. He said commencing installation before final municipal approval was granted was needed to keep the resort operational and to free up other units around the community to house independent businesses’ staff.

“I have to take the responsibility for making the decision to proceed,” Alexander said. “We made the decision to continue because we didn’t have much choice.”

He also added that the resort had agreed not to occupy the structure until the final permit had been approved.

Mayor Al Raine said that he appreciated the feedback from the community and apologized for any issues caused by the last minute development.

“The spirit of due process has been comprised,” said Raine. “We certainly would like to apologize to the community.”

The resolutions adopted prior to approving the temporary use permit included: