CRA closed during shoulder season



Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) is reminding the community alpine skiing terrain is not open for use during the shoulder season.

“Snowmobiling, ski touring and any other activities either on foot or by motorized vehicle are also not permitted within the alpine zone of the CRA (Controlled Recreation Area),” SPR stated in a release. “This is for the public’s safety and the safety of our staff.”

Although the mountain is closed, staff are still present working on spring and summer projects.

Snowmobilers can continue to access the backcountry through P6 and aren’t allowed to re-enter the CRA at any time.

