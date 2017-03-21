Crime brief-March 2017

In one night on Jan. 21, RCMP patrolling at Sun Peaks issued 13 tickets to drivers, five of which were due to impaired driving. Two 90-day and three, three-day immediate roadside prohibitions were given to impaired drivers. One driver was found to be driving while prohibited and another driving without a license.

Police said the number of impaired drivers was concerning.

“Police would like to comment that five impaired drivers in one night is somewhat disturbing to find and as a result further check stops will be organized,” said Te’kmlups Rural RCMP in a March press release.

The release added the three way stop at Creekside Way and Village Way continued to be a problem area with drivers not respecting posted stop signs.

March 5 saw one vehicle leave Heffley Louis Creek Road two kilometers east of Sun Peaks. The car was down an embankment and both the driver and single passenger had to be freed by emergency crews.

Police on the scene said the vehicle was travelling at 40 km/hr in icy conditions when the driver lost control.

Two other vehicles left the road on March 11. One driver lost control and slid into the ditch two kilometres west of Whitecroft at 4:20 p.m. Fifteen minutes later a westbound vehicle lost control when approaching the accident, sliding off the road and landing on the

passenger side.

No one was injured in either vehicle. Roads were wet with ice at the time.

Comments

comments