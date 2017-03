By

3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bathroom Custom Built House. 4103 Sundance Drive, Sun Peaks, BC. Fully furnished, hot tub, BBQ, storage, double-wide garage, $3000/ month, plus portion of utilities. Property website: www.tourismsunpeaks.com. Contact Tracy, 250-574-3449 or skrapstracy@gmail.com.

