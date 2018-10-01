CWSAA hits trails to talk biking

Annual BC and Yukon meeting complemented by bike workshop

Sun Peaks’ bike park will be on display this October as members of the Canada West Ski Areas Association (CWSAA) meet at the BC and Yukon fall division meeting Oct. 1 and 2.

This year the first mountain bike workshop will take place Oct. 2 and 3 to complement the division meeting and to facilitate knowledge sharing on summer biking in resorts.

CWSAA chief executive officer Christopher Nicolson said the workshop started with a suggestion from Mount Washington located on Vancouver Island.

“With fall division meetings we can do something around mountain biking as there are a lot of ski areas that include mountain biking in their summer activities.”

Nicolson said attendees will focus on making the sport more welcoming for beginners with trails that offer progression.

“There’s a lot of focus on progression to show we have things other than challenging, technical, single track.”

Sessions will go in depth on risk management, best practices, how to structure introductions for first time riders, progression areas (like the one constructed on Sun Peaks’ beginner slopes this year), trail development and planning and park building and maintenance.

Nicolson said Sun Peaks is a good example with the new skills area and a new green trail which opened this year.

“Sun Peaks is able to showcase the new progression park. It’s the first time for Canada West.”

