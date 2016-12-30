December crime report

On Dec. 14 around 4 a.m. police and Sun Peaks Fire & Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on Creekside Way near P1. A dark coloured pick-up truck had been in the ditch for several hours before burning.

Police are interested in talking to the owner of a dark colored van-type vehicle driving around the village at the same time the fire started. Police are continuing to investigate the matter and are reporting the fire is suspicious in nature.

Six snowboards valued at over $2,000 were reported stolen from a garage in a Sun Peaks condo on Dec. 4. It was learned the thief entered through an unlocked garage door. No credible suspects have surfaced yet.

Anyone who may have information on these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers.