Discover Sun Peaks Adventures – Employment Opportunity

Snowshoe Guide – Full time



Required Experience/ Qualifications:

Outdoor guiding experience, winter preferred

Good knowledge of snowshoeing and Sun Peaks

Proven experience in leading small and large groups of all ages

Interpretive skills

First aid certification minimum OFA level 1 with CPR

Food Safe Level 1

Strong organizational skills

Proficiency in MS office or equivalent for reporting

Outstanding customer service skills

** Must have accommodation in Sun Peaks

Please contact Maria Cannon – info@discoversunpeaks.com

Comments

comments