As Sun Peaks grows in human residents, more and more four legged friends are seen enjoying all the mountain lifestyle has to offer. Click through to see just some of the dogs of Sun Peaks.
43. Finnley
42. Poppy and Truffle
41. Major
40. Finnick
39. Winston
38. Gilly
37. Brew
36. Gilbert
35. Ginny
34. Kita and Luna
33. Playing in the snow
32. Gary with Chicken Nugget
Powder
31. Chester
30. Tessie
29. Winston
28. Zeus
27. Pilsner
26. Boscoe
25. Leo
24. Hala Kahiki
23. Echo
22. Cooper
21. Zorro
20. Hazel
19. Kooper and Kai
18. Kailen
17. Maggie
16. Mia
15. Obi
14. Ollie and Indy
13. Oscar
12. Nelson
11. Porter
10. Quinn
9. Sophie
8. Roxy
7. Marlin
6. Petra
5. Luna
4. Mr.Richard Sherman
3. Storm
2. Out on the trails