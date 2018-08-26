As Sun Peaks grows in human residents, more and more four legged friends are seen enjoying all the mountain lifestyle has to offer. Click through to see just some of the dogs of Sun Peaks.

PrevNext 43. Finnley 42. Poppy and Truffle 41. Major 40. Finnick 39. Winston 38. Gilly 37. Brew 36. Gilbert 35. Ginny 34. Kita and Luna 33. Playing in the snow 32. Gary with Chicken Nugget

Powder Powder 31. Chester 30. Tessie 29. Winston 28. Zeus 27. Pilsner 26. Boscoe 25. Leo 24. Hala Kahiki 23. Echo 22. Cooper 21. Zorro 20. Hazel 19. Kooper and Kai 18. Kailen 17. Maggie 16. Mia

15. Obi 14. Ollie and Indy 13. Oscar 12. Nelson 11. Porter 10. Quinn 9. Sophie 8. Roxy 7. Marlin 6. Petra 5. Luna 4. Mr.Richard Sherman 3. Storm 2. Out on the trails 1. Comments comments