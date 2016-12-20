Donations needed for health centre equipment

The Sun Peaks Health Centre is under construction and expected to be complete by the fall of 2017. Once finished it will need to be outfitted with all the equipment necessary to provide services in the clinic which will include four exam rooms, offices for a doctor and nurses, an area for physiotherapy, file storage areas and a reception and waiting room.

Over $1 million was raised for the construction of the building but a further $400,000 is needed to purchase the supplies. Currently just over half of the goal has been raised, including $100,000 from the provincial Ministry of Health in July.

Equipment that will be purchased ranges from general office supplies to specialized medical equipment like a treatment table, equipment sterilizer, cast cutter and wheelchairs.

Income tax receipts are available for all who donate to the fundraiser. Those interested in donating can contact hatchett@telus.net.