Education and information for Avalanche Awareness Days

As the number of people exploring the backcountry around the province spikes, Sun Peaks is taking part in Avalanche Canada’s Avalanche Awareness Days.

On Jan. 27 Sun Peaks’ Patrol and Snow Safety alongside Avalanche Canada are hosting a free event on the mountain for anyone curious about avalanche and backcountry safety.

An information booth will be set up at the Village Day Lodge throughout the day with demonstrations of companion rescue at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Experts will also be on hand at the bottom of Exhibition to help guests with their transceiver, probing and shovelling techniques. Races and competitions will take place throughout the day with prizes for winners.

The annual events at ski areas around the country are meant to celebrate Canada’s safety expertise and invite others to the backcountry with appropriate education and training.

