Elementary school excited for new play space

Sun Peaks Elementary school students will soon have a new place to play outdoors with the addition of a multi purpose court.

Work, which began in early September, is expected to be complete by Sept. 18 or 19.

The school used money raised at events like the annual Christmas concert to create the space and Jason White of Powder Ventures donated his time and employees to complete the project.

White said one of the things he loves most about Sun Peaks is how the community comes together.

“I just believe that Sun Peaks’ community is pretty awesome the way we come together like this,” he said. “They have skiing and the mountain but they need a space for them to play and get some ball and stick sports.”

Maria Davis from the school’s parent advisory council said they thank everyone for the continued support.

“Besides providing a space for the children to play it will give us an area to hold social events,” she said.

