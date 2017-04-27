Employment Opportunity – Reporter

Sun Peaks Independent News in Sun Peaks, B.C. is seeking a qualified temporary online reporter to fill a position commencing in June and running for nine weeks. As per Canada Summer Jobs grant funding instructions, the individual must intend to return to school full time in the upcoming academic year.

Qualifications

The successful candidate will have the ability to cover everything from on-mountain sporting competitions, to village events and festivals, to municipal issues. Knowledge of Sun Peaks and the surrounding region, and a passion for the outdoors and community news, will be helpful.

Experience producing online news and digital content, as well as researching and developing interesting story ideas, will be considered a strong assets. The ability to produce accurate and engaging stories on a daily deadline is a must.

The flexibility to work evenings and weekends is required, as is the willingness to collaborate with a small, dedicated team and work independently when needed.

Those pursuing an education in journalism will be given preference, however other work and education in related fields will be considered. Experience in interviewing, writing, copy editing, CP style, photography, CMS, social media and layout is required.

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, references and recent writing samples to editor@sunpeaksnews.com by May 8, 2017.