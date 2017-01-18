Empowdering a new generation of skiers

As a professional skier, Izzy Lynch knows the draw of the Revelstoke backcountry. She also knows that being a girl in the ski world can be intimidating.

Now she‘s using her 13 years of ski coaching experience to spearhead a backcountry camp specifically for young women, called Female Empowderment.

“I noticed that there’s no backcountry ski programs that provide specifically female youth with an opportunity to ask questions and learn in a fun and comfortable environment,” Lynch said.

She created the camp alongside Kate Devine, a fellow ski guide and backcountry enthusiast. It’s specifically designed to support girls in learning to make safe choices while exploring.

“I wanted to tailor a camp to the challenges they may face as young women entering the backcountry,” Lynch said. “My goal is to make sure that the girls are getting the support and tools they need to get out there and explore the mountains while making safe and conscious decisions.”

The camp, which runs Jan. 20 to 22, has a classroom session and two days of ski touring at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Lynch and Devine’s home mountain.

“We will begin with an avalanche safety briefing, and the rest of the course will focus on building confidence in our decision making, communication, terrain assessment and group management skills in backcountry skiing. We will also work on developing technical ski skills,” said Lynch.

The course is supported by the Capow (Canadian Powder Guiding) Fund, established by professional skiers and guides to pay forward the support they were provided to achieve their own goals. The girls at Em-Powderment attend for free, something that’s important to Lynch.

“The mission is to improve the accessibility of affordable backcountry shreducation for as many skiers and snowboarders as possible.”

One spot remains for the camp. Email izzylynch@gmail.com for more information.