Ending the competitive season on the podium

SPAC and Freestyle athletes have another successful weekend

As the competitive ski season begins to wind down athletes from the Sun Peaks Alpine Club and the Sun Peaks Freestyle Club are showing no signs of slowing down after another successful weekend of competition.

At Mount Washington, the freestyle athletes showed their skills at the final stop of the Timber Tour series.

On Friday, March 30 Mila Roberts brought home a gold medal finish in the girl’s age eight slopestyle competition with a best score of 52.67. In the female age 12 division Emily Hooper finished second with a 62 and Anika Roberts was just behind her in fifth.

For the men’s age 12 division Ethan Hooper finished in fifth with a score of 68.67. Eli Netherton took silver in the men’s 14 age category in the Super Youth division with a score of 73.67.

In the Timber Tour division, Charlie Roberts and Mastin Hooper competed in the mogul competition finishing seventh and eighth respectively.

On Saturday, the Super Youth athletes competed in moguls. Mila Roberts claimed another first place finish with a score of 15.50. Emily Hooper also claimed the top of the podium in moguls with a score of 30.20, Anika Roberts followed in sixth place.

Ethan Hooper finished sixth in the men’s 12 division while Eli Netherton brought home fifth in the men’s age 14 category.

Timber Tour athletes Luc Dallaire, Mastin Hooper and Charlie Roberts competed in the slopestyle competition each placing in the top ten.

Dallaire stood on the podium with a second place finish he had a best-run score of 59.0 while Hooper placed fourth and Roberts finished in seventh.

Following Sunday’s Big Air competition the Timber Tour Best of Series awards were handed out with Luc Dallaire and Justin Rokosh being named the top athletes in their age categories for the 2018 tour.

The Sun Peaks athletes excelled in Sunday’s big air competition each placing in the top 10 in their respective categories.

Mila Roberts brought home a silver place finish with a score of 44.33. Emily Hooper placed second with 78.33 and Anika Roberts took fifth with 66.33.

Ethan Hooper finished fifth with a best run of 83.67 and Eli Netherton finished in fifth as well in the men’s 14 category with a score of 66.33.

Luc Dallaire finished in the top spot with a best-run score of 74.8 his teammates Charlie Roberts and Mastin Hooper followed in sixth and 10th.

The Sun Peaks Racers travelled to Apex Mountain to compete in the TECK U16 Open competition. On Saturday, March 31 the females competed in giant slalom while the male competitors took on the slalom course.

Brynn Applegath finished in sixth place on Saturday and eight in slalom on Sunday with teammate Noa Hooton finishing just behind her in 10th on Sunday. Rio Shatzko finished in 13th place both days.

The Timber Tour competition marks the end of the competitive season for the Freestyle Club, however, the SPAC will send competitors to compete at Whistler Cup April 12 to 15.

