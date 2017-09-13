Enduro returns September 16

Champions will be named in Sun Peaks on Sept. 17 as the BC Enduro Series final returns to the resort.

The event will also double as the final for the Canadian National Enduro Series. It’s only the second year of the national series, which was created as a stepping stone to the Enduro World Series circuit.

The mountain will be used as a private race course for a number of races with five stages in the finale of the competition that includes a climb from the bottom to the summit of Tod Mountain. Races can take between five and seven hours to complete, last year’s course was over 21 kilometres long.

On Sept. 16 racers will take to the mountain to practise and celebrate with beers at Masa’s Bar + Grill before the competition begins at 6:45 a.m. on Sept. 17.

Family, friends, and spectators of racers and spectators can purchase lift tickets to cheer on racers and watch the event on the mountain.

Enduro racing, which started in France in 2003, is long distance racing that includes climbs that are not timed and descents that are. The fastest combined time after a number of stages wins.

