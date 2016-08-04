European music festival coming to Sun Peaks

SNOWBOMBING MUSIC FESTIVAL ARRIVES APRIL 6 TO 10, 2017

Europe’s largest and most popular snow and music festival, Coors Light Snowbombing, will be held in Sun Peaks from April 6 to 10, 2017.

The multi-award winning and unique festival infuses a snow sports vacation with global headliners and DJs. For over 17 years, the festival has drawn thousands of fans from across Europe in Mayrhofen, Austria. Festival organizers said they are now ready to replicate the experience in North America and have chosen to premiere it in Sun Peaks Resort.

Organizers plan to use the terrain and village to host a multitude of venues including sky-high mountain shacks, mystical forests stages, trail-side pool parties, road-block street carnivals, cozy alpine lodges and medieval barns. There will also be world-class ski and snowboard competitions, DJ battles and more.

The 2017 lineup will be released this fall and will include global headliners and world-class artists. Full event and package details will be announced mid-August with package pricing including accommodation and festival tickets.

“Sun Peaks Resort is excited to partner with Coors Light Snowbombing Canada to host Canada’s greatest music festival on snow,” says Darcy Alexander, vice president and general manager of Sun Peaks Resort LLP. “Sun Peaks is coming off a record winter season and this partnership will help us attract new snow sport and music enthusiasts from around the globe. As we continue to evolve as a leading destination resort, I can think of no better way to celebrate than by announcing Sun Peaks will be home to one of the world’s premiere music festivals.”