Everest-sized day to fundraise for Cancer Society

In 2000 Davo Karnicar, a Slovenian national, was the first person to complete a ski descent down Mount Everest, all 29,029 vertical feet of it.

For those looking for another leg-burning challenge closer to home, the Canadian Cancer Society and Sun Peaks Resort LLP will host Slopes for Hope, a challenge to ski the same vertical feet as Everest in one day at Sun Peaks.

March 11 will be the first time Sun Peaks will host the event after a strong start in the Kootenays seven years ago. All funds raised at the event will be donated to the Canadian

Cancer Society.

“It’s one of those events that has really taken off,” said Jennifer Harbaruk, event chair. “It’s like a winter Relay for Life, it’s a ton of fun.”

Harbaruk said she thinks residents of Sun Peaks and Kamloops will make the event a success and would like to see 100 people register.

“I know personally of people at Sun Peaks who want to support but want to do it on their own turf,” she said.

Nancy Greene Raine and Al Raine are supporting the event as honorary chairs alongside volunteers who will help skiers and snowboarders track their runs.

Participants will ski from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundance mountain, which has an elevation of 5,679 feet. Each run is around 1,500 feet, meaning around 19 runs are needed to reach the goal.

If 19 runs in five hours seems like a lot, groups can sign up as a team and split the load between a max of six people.

At the end of the day, an après event will be hosted at Masa’s with awards and special deals. Participants who fundraise over $100 will also receive a discount on their pass for

the day.

“I would really like to see Sun Peaks hit $10,000 this year,” Harbaruk said. “I think it’s

really doable.”

Registration is open until the day of the event. Search Slopes for Hope Sun Peaks to learn more or to sign up.

