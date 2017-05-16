Festival increases revenue

Community debriefs ongoing

Snowbombing Canada, which came to Sun Peaks for its Canadian debut in April, is being considered a successful event by the resort, local businesses and festival organizers.

Approximately 4,000 wristbands were sold, helping to boost revenue in an otherwise slow visitation period.

“For us to have a full resort and lots of smiling faces and people having a good time, I think definitely translates to financial success,” said Aidan Kelly, chief marketing officer for Sun Peaks LLP (SPR). “It brings us one step closer to that true, year-round destination resort.”

SPR saw increased revenue in lift tickets, foot passenger tickets, food and beverage and accommodation.

Prior to the event some residents were worried about potential damage caused by a large-scale party event weekend. However many of those doubts were laid to rest during the event.

Gemma Harris, owner of Alpine Images Photography, located on the main village walkway, said she expected to see trash and other damage around her store in the mornings but she was pleasantly surprised.

“It was as clean as it’s ever been,” she said.

As a retail provider, her business saw more revenue than it would have at this time last year, and she said she expected other sectors to see even more of an impact.

While initially being concerned about theft, Harris said there were no incidents in her store.

“Everyone who came in was really happy to be in the resort, really enjoying themselves and I think they appreciated that the village was full of independent businesses,” she said.

George Terwiel, owner of Lone Wolf Gallery, said his business saw improved revenue which was particularly helpful for this time of year. He added the exposure to more people from a different demographic helped to make the entire experience “really positive.”

Kelly said safety breaches experienced were minor in nature. Only one person was asked to leave the event. There was a handful of medical calls and a small number of security issues.

More RCMP officers were on site than most event weekends, including the province’s Mobile Road Safety Unit, known as Alexa’s Bus.

“They (RCMP) were engaging with the festival goers and they were very approachable,” said Kelly. “And the fact that they had a strong presence in the resort for all four days was something that was really welcomed by the local residents and the businesses and up here at the mountain (the lift company).”

Kelly said while nothing has been signed or officially put in place, they are currently in the debriefing process and are hopeful the event will return to Sun Peaks next year.

Comments

comments