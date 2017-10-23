Filmers up for two awards at iF3 Montreal – “Nightcrawlers” hits Kamloops Nov. 17

Eventually everyone will age and for most people skiing may eventually become out of reach. But the memories will live in our mind and sustain us.

That is the message filmmakers Kieran Nikula and Eddie Foster want people to take away from their new movie “Nightcrawlers,” which has been nominated for two iF3 Movie Awards in the amatur ski categories of Best Cinematography and Film of the Year.

“It feels great to finally be at iF3 with so many other great films,” Nikula said. “Nominated for Film of the Year and Best Cinematography is a huge amount of validation and we are just excited to participate in this year’s festival.”

The International Freeski Film Festival (iF3) was created in 2007 and is currently the largest gathering of independent movie producers in skiing. This is the 10th edition of iF3 Montreal, which takes place from Oct. 26 to 29.

“Nightcrawlers” will be screened on Saturday, Oct. 28 and also shown at iF3 London in November.

On a local level, it will be shown at the Get Stoked Film Premiere in Kamloops Nov. 17.

Nikula is working with his sponsor, Salomon, to release the film online on the renowned Salomon TV.

Before getting to this stage, Nikula and Foster spent 18 months working on the seven minute film, with the specific goal of qualifying for iF3.

“We wanted to test ourselves and see how hard we could actually push,” Nikula said. “We said ‘let’s see how hard we can go in a hard environment and see what we can come up with.”

The process had its share of challenges. Shooting much of the film in the darkness meant scouting locations in daylight and returning on snowmobiles at night with lights and other equipment. As days became longer they often found themselves waiting hours for darkness.

“I’m really excited,” Nikula said. “People have seen it and reacted well.”

